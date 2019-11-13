Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right A permanent new food precinct is opening in Melbourne’s west
A permanent new food precinct is opening in Melbourne’s west

By Rebecca Russo Posted: Wednesday November 13 2019, 2:48pm

Render of proposed Grazeland precinct
Photograph: Supplied Render of proposed Grazeland precinct

We already know Melbourne’s west is brimming with incredible food offerings, but now something new is on the horizon. 

It’s called Grazeland and it’s pitching itself as a new 'culinary precinct' that will span over 10,000 square metres and host over 50 food vendors, three bars, artisan stalls, live performances and more. We’re imagining it to be much like the Queen Vic Night Market, but permanent, and located in Spotswood.

Yes, Spotswood. The suburb that many people only know about because it’s where Scienceworks is. But Spotswood is becoming cool – it’s currently home to one of our favourite bakeries in greater Melbourne, plus there’s a great weekend farmers’ market on in the RSL every month. 

Grazeland is poised to elevate that culinary offering. It will be located on the open stretch of concrete right next to Scienceworks, flanked by the looming West Gate Bridge and with the Yarra River and the CBD skyline visible in the background. 

The venue will be open every weekend of the year (on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings) and they are promising plenty of seating for visitors (one of the biggest gripes about visiting Queen Vic, after all). 

Grazeland is expected to open in March 2020. 

