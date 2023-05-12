Psst... there's a secret club that will pay you to mystery dine and drink in Melbourne

How does getting paid to eat and drink to your heart's content sound? Like a dream? Well, consider your dream a reality because a major hospitality hero is now offering Aussies the chance to do just that.

Australian Venue Co. (AVC) is searching for 100 keen eaters across the country to go undercover and test out the quality at their venues. If your application's successful to join this Secret Sipper Club, you can anticipate opportunities to eat for free at some of the city's most loved establishments – from trendy rooftop bars to top spots for quality pub fare. Some popular venues operated by Australian Venue Co. include State of Grace, Trinket, BrewDog Pentridge, the Duke and the Espy.

Your mission is simple. Visit your assigned pubs and bars undercover roughly once a month throughout the year. And then complete a quick review report and submit. You’ll simply be rating things like customer service, product quality and general areas for improvement. It’s basically the foodie equivalent of mystery shopping.

In return, you'll get $30 each month for your food, plus a check of $200 for your thoughts on the experience.

As is the case with anything this good in life, there's a little fine print. You’ve got to be over 18, to be able to visit 12 venues a year, and have your own transport to and from the venues, plus a mobile device. But if you tick all these boxes and you’ve got an eye for detail, a good memory and the ability to be discreet, you'll be a perfect candidate for the club.

Keen to give it a shot? Sign up here.