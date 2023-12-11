Alert! Qantas is running a huge flash sale with super cheap flights from Melbourne to Bali

Dreaming of cocktails by the pool? Make it a reality by snapping up these bargain flights

Has Melbourne's gloomy summer weather got you down? (Seriously, are we ever going to see some sunshine?) If that's a yes, we may just have the cure: Qantas is currently slinging bargain return flights from five major Australian cities as part of a week-long sale. Consider it the early Christmas present we all deserve!

Until December 14, you can snap up return flights to Bali from Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Canberra from as little at $638. The sale is applicable for certain flights between January and June 2024, so while you won’t be able to snap up a last-minute Christmas trip, a spot of sunshine in the first half of the year sounds like a very good alternative.

As with all international Qantas flights, airfares include checked baggage and complimentary food and beverages (with complimentary wine and beer two very welcome new additions to the economy in-flight offering). And if you want to get bougie, business class airfares start at $2,449.

Act quick, the sale ends on Thursday – so jump online here to snag your seats.

