Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

People walking along a path surrounded by trees, next to a river.
Photograph: Supplied

Melbourne is getting a brand new 24km walking and cycling trail in the northern suburbs

The new path will be surrounded by bush and run alongside a picturesque river

Liv Condous
Written by
Liv Condous
One of Melbourne's many wonderful attributes is its plentiful green space. No matter where you are, it's pretty much guaranteed you won't be far from a park or walking path. Plus, there are so many amazing national parks just a short drive away. So if you're an avid trail user, we've got great news for you. A new walking and cycling trail is currently being constructed in Melbourne's outer north and it's set to become one of the best tracks around. 

Once completed, the Plenty River Trail will be a 24km path that winds from Doreen to the University Hill complex in Bundoora (right next to the RMIT University campus). The lush trail will run through Plenty Gorge Park and alongside Plenty River, and will be surrounded by bushland. It's a shared path for walkers, runners and cyclists, suiting anyone keen to get out and about in nature. Best of all, five lookouts will be built across the route, as well as two new bridges over the river, so you can stop to take in views of the beautiful landscape. 

The $19.3 million trail is part of a huge upgrade to the wider park, which also includes the new Hawkestowe picnic area and upgrades to the Nioka Bush Camp. The trail will also connect to Mernda Station and Hawkstowe Station, so it'll be easily accessible from multiple points. The plan is to get more Melburnians out and about, enjoying the stunning parklands. There's no confirmed date for the trail completion just yet, but construction kicked off in December and it will hopefully move along quickly, so we can all get out and stretch our legs while we explore the parklands. 

For more information on the project, head to the website here

Loading animation
