All public transport travel on Christmas and New Year’s Eve will be free

Heading home from the city after the fireworks? We suggest taking public transport this year. The Victorian government has announced that all public transport travel will be free on both Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve across Victoria.

Trains, trams, buses and V/Line services will be free from 3am on Christmas Day morning to 3am Boxing Day morning. Services will also run to a Sunday timetable, so keep that in mind if you’re headed out to all the venues in Melbourne open on Christmas Day.

For New Year’s Eve, trains, trams, buses and V/Line services will be free from 6pm until 6am on New Year’s Day. This is great for those headed to parties in the city or for those looking for a free spot to watch the fireworks. After midnight, all trains will be running every 10 minutes until 1.30am, and there will be extra services throughout the night. Trams will run every 5 to 10 minutes until 2am and there will be buses departing the city every 15 minutes.