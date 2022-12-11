It's usually pretty chilled down by the pier in St Kilda on New Year's, so you won't have to deal with the insane crowds. Have dinner on Fitzroy Street (or fish and chips on the beach) and ring in the new year to the gentle lapping of the waves – sounds like a good New Year's Eve to us.
Want to find the best spots to see the New Year's Eve fireworks in Melbourne?
Get yourself a prime position on the St Kilda Foreshore, the banks of the Yarra River or a rooftop bar and prepare your oohs and ahhs. There will be a fireworks display at 9.30pm for children, as well as the big display at midnight.