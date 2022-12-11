Where should you go on New Year's Eve in Melbourne to make the most of the fireworks?

Get yourself a prime position on the St Kilda Foreshore, the banks of the Yarra River or a rooftop bar and prepare your oohs and ahhs. There will be a fireworks display at 9.30pm for children, as well as the big display at midnight.