Get us in your inbox

Melbourne Skyline on New Years Eve
Photograph: Chris Phutully/CC

The best free places to see New Year's Eve fireworks in Melbourne

Where should you go on New Year's Eve in Melbourne to make the most of the fireworks?

Cassidy Knowlton
Adena Maier
Written by
Cassidy Knowlton
Contributor
Adena Maier
Want to find the best spots to see the New Year's Eve fireworks in Melbourne?

Get yourself a prime position on the St Kilda Foreshore, the banks of the Yarra River or a rooftop bar and prepare your oohs and ahhs. There will be a fireworks display at 9.30pm for children, as well as the big display at midnight.  

Time Out's 100 Days of Summer calendar is here to help you plan your entire summer in Melbourne.

Where to see the fireworks in Melbourne on NYE

St Kilda Foreshore
Photograph: Roberto Seba

1. St Kilda Foreshore

  • Things to do
  • St Kilda

It's usually pretty chilled down by the pier in St Kilda on New Year's, so you won't have to deal with the insane crowds. Have dinner on Fitzroy Street (or fish and chips on the beach) and ring in the new year to the gentle lapping of the waves – sounds like a good New Year's Eve to us.

Read more
Williamstown Beach
Photograph: Supplied

2. Williamstown Beach

  • Things to do
  • Williamstown

Williamstown is like a little seaside fishing village that happens to be part of metropolitan Melbourne. You'll be able to get a good view of the fireworks over Melbourne from here, without the crowds of the city. 

Read more
Edinburgh Gardens
Photograph: Philip Mallis

3. Edinburgh Gardens

  • Things to do
  • Fitzroy North

Since revellers famously trashed Edinburgh Gardens in 2013, the council has clamped down on partying at the spot, and a booze ban is in place from December 30 to January 1. But if you're OK with not getting lit, it's still an excellent vantage point to see the sky light up. You can spend all day here, with Yarra Council putting on a skateboarding demo show from 2pm and movies all evening. Hunt for the Wilderpeople kicks off at 7.30pm, followed by Top End Wedding at 9.30pm. 

Read more
Treasury Gardens

4. Treasury Gardens

  • Things to do
  • East Melbourne

Located on the periphery of the city, Treasury Gardens is a popular free and un-ticketed zone for catching the fireworks. 

Read more
Ruckers Hill, Northcote
Photograph: Graham Denholm

6. Ruckers Hill, Northcote

A fluke of topography means Ruckers Hill is one of the best places to see the Melbourne fireworks. The views to the city are excellent and uninterrupted, and you can find yourself a cosy restaurant or funky bar before or afterwards.

King's Domain Gardens

7. King's Domain Gardens

  • Things to do
  • Melbourne

Part of the Domain Parklands, the King's Domain Gardens border the Shrine of Remembrance and thus have the perfect city fringe views of the display. It's one of the City of Melbourne's official fireworks-viewing spots, so you can expect it to be crowded, but you should be able to stake out a place to watch the action happen.

Read more
Footscray Community Arts Centre

11. Footscray Community Arts Centre

  • Art
  • Footscray

The river foreshore in from of the Footscray Community Arts Centre has a near-perfect view of the city skyline. And it won't be as crowded as the city, meaning you can probably have a little elbow room while you ooh and aaah.

Read more

