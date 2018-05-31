Babu Ji launches a weekly all-you-can-eat Indian vegan feast

Melbourne’s growing list of vegan-friendly restaurants can add another name to the list. Babu Ji, St Kilda’s go-to for consistently tasty mod-Indian cuisine, is opening for all-you-can-eat vegan feasts every Tuesday night.

Starting from Tuesday June 19, Babu Ji will open for dinner Tuesdays serving a menu of vegan and gluten-free curries, cumin-infused basmati rice and papadums for a very economical $25. Splash a little extra moolah and you can even add some gluten and dairy-free naan to your dinner.

While the vegan curries will change weekly, you can expect dishes like dal makhani (black lentils slow cooked with ginger, garlic and garam masala) and aloo baingan (potato and eggplant curry with raisins and roasted pine nuts).

Many Indian dishes are naturally vegetarian or vegan and Tuesdays are commonly practised as ‘meat free’ in India. The first vegan Tuesday event will also donate all proceeds from the night to the Sacred Heart Mission.