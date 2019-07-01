Bar Margaux is officially open tonight

You've probably been teased with all the preview photos floating around online, or watched endless loops of stories from your friends who are cooler than you who have been invited to pre-launch events, but now is your time. Bar Margaux, the new, late-night French brasserie by the team behind the Everleigh and Heartbreaker, is officially open tonight.

It's a given that the cocktails will be excellent, but it will be the first time you'll be able to experience a food and wine concept by the Made in the Shade group. They've enlisted Daniel Southern (ex-Comme) to cook food inspired by the kitchens of Paris by way of New York (co-owner Michael Madrusan sites Balthazar and Pastis as influences) like escargot with Pernod butter, duck frites, gnocchi Parisienne, and of course, a house burger. There will always be a plate of the day, and Monday's (meaning, tonight's) is beef bourguignon – perfect for this particularly frosty weather.

If their past venues are anything to go by, we'd advise getting in before you can't.