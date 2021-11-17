After announcing it was closing its doors earlier this year, New Guernica has found a new location in a Northside suburb

Over the course of twelve years, New Guernica established itself as one of Melbourne’s leading nightclubs. You’d be hard-pressed to find a local who hasn’t spent a fun and messy night there, and when it announced it was closing its doors due to the impact of multiple lockdowns, many were understandably devastated.

Luckily, that closure was only temporary and New Guernica has announced its triumphant return to a new venue in Collingwood. Located in a heritage building on the corner of Smith Street and Gertrude Street, the club will reopen on November 25.

The building, which has previously housed venues including Foresters Beer and Music Hall, the Last Laugh Comedy Club and A Bar Called Berry’s, has been renovated to recreate the club’s famous atmosphere. It now features soaring 7-metre ceilings, a balcony high above the dance floor and a world-class lighting and sound system.

The brass-topped bar has been repainted in a deep shade of ultramarine and is accented by orange lighting, and a giant golden clamshell that dates back to the 1920s presides over the cavernous space. Some elements have been brought over from the original location, including the well-known disco ball.

“In this new space, we all saw an opportunity to evolve New Guernica. From the scale of the space to the sound, lighting and vibe, we’ve levelled up on all counts,” says co-owner Kyle Bush.

Get ready for a weekly rave on Thursday nights complete with drink specials, Friday parties run by organisers like the Operative and upcoming events by established electronic artists, emerging talents and international touring acts.



The club has lined up a series of music acts for opening weekend, and if you'd like the chance to be among the first dancers in this new space and to win free drinks, head to the New Guernica website.