People in a nightclub dancing.
Photograph: New Guernica

Melbourne CBD club New Guernica closes after twelve years

After rising the ranks as one of Melbourne's leading nightclubs, New Guernica is saying goodbye to the CBD

Written by
Adena Maier
Citing the impact of multiple lockdowns and an impending redevelopment project, Melbourne nightclub New Guernica is bidding the CBD farewell after 12 years.

Best known for hosting and nurturing local and international electronic acts including Honey Dijon and for being a celebrity hotspot that catered to the likes of Solange Knowles and George Michael, New Guernica has been a well-established institution in the Melbourne nightlife scene.

New Guernica celebrated its 10th birthday in 2019 but has unfortunately struggled to withstand the challenges of lockdown restrictions and was required to temporarily shut its doors from March 2020 as cases grew.

While the CBD location is closing for good, owners Steve Costa, Dominic Lococo, Jaff Tzaferis and Kyle Bush plan to open back up in a yet to be revealed location in an inner-city fringe suburb. Details will be announced in the coming weeks on the website, so stay tuned. 

RECOMMENDED: $5 parking launched in Melbourne to get people back in the city.

