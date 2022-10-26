Melbourne
A suite overlooking the MCG.
Photograph: Supplied | Booking.com

Book an exclusive overnight stay at the MCG for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup

The VIP experience is only available for one lucky cricket fan and their guest, so act quick

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
Advertising

If there's one thing all Melburnians can agree on, it's that the worst part about attending a game at the 'G is the trek home. The shoulder-to-shoulder walk to the tram stop and having to pack into a carriage like sardines is nightmare fuel, and perhaps even enough incentive to catch the game from the pub or the comfort of your own home.

So cricket fans, prepare to be bowled over because we've got some hectic news for you: for just $30, you can book an overnight stay at the 'G in a suite overlooking the stadium. The room, which is called the 'Unforgettable Legends Lounge', is only available for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Sunday, November 13. 

Not only will you have the best seats in the house, but you'll also enjoy other perks including a relaxing pre-game massage with an in-suite masseuse; an on-demand bartender and personal chef; a gift pack with personalised cricket merchandise; and return flights between your home and Melbourne. Now how's that for living like a legend? 

It's an absolute steal – and will only be available for one lucky fan and their guest. If you're keen to live like a legend, you simply have to be the first person to book through the website on Friday, October 28 at 9am AEST. 

    Advertising

