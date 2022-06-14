It’s the official home of Liverpool supporters in Melbourne, but you’ll be well treated no matter whom you barrack for in the Melbourne CBD’s best pub for watching the Premier League. The Imperial stays open late for all the matches and keeps it classy, clean and comfortable with a traditional English pub vibe, and you can call ahead to book screenings of any sport you like. Staff are cheery and welcoming and the pub classics on the menu are high quality and great value, including a parma the size of a Frisbee.
If you can't be at the game, then catching the footy (or rugby, if that's your jam) on TV is the next best thing. And sure, you can always watch it on your home TV from the comfort of your couch while sipping on a cold tinnie. But if you're keen to recreate that buzzing MCG atmosphere, sports bars just hit differently.
Picture this: multiple big screens with booming surround sound, a frothy pint of Carlton poured fresh from the tap and an energised hoard of frenzied fans. And let's be real – unless you've been shelling out for the spenny MCG seats, you may even enjoy a better view of the game from the pub.