Here's where you can catch the latest AFL and NRL games on the big screen with a cold, frothy pint in hand

If you can't be at the game, then catching the footy (or rugby, if that's your jam) on TV is the next best thing. And sure, you can always watch it on your home TV from the comfort of your couch while sipping on a cold tinnie. But if you're keen to recreate that buzzing MCG atmosphere, sports bars just hit differently.

Picture this: multiple big screens with booming surround sound, a frothy pint of Carlton poured fresh from the tap and an energised hoard of frenzied fans. And let's be real – unless you've been shelling out for the spenny MCG seats, you may even enjoy a better view of the game from the pub.

