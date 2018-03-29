Carlton has a brand new rooftop bar (and they're doing bottomless pancakes)

Since 1926, Carlton's Prince Alfred Hotel has been serving drinks to University of Melbourne staff and students, as well as to Carlton locals. Now at least some of those drinks will be served from up high with the venue opening a new rooftop bar.

The rooftop bar is open all day and has room for an extra 300 patrons – that means plenty of room for students having a procrasti-beer or locals needing a post-work wine. There’s food involved in the revamp too, including an enticing bottomless pancake deal on Saturdays. For $25 you can eat as many pancake stacks as you can, or upgrade your brunch with bottomless Mimosas, Bloody Marys and pints of Hoegaarden for $65.

Photograph: Chip Mooney

Since closing in 2015, the Grattan Street bar has been bought and reopened by the 100 Burgers group (the same team behind Belles Hot Chicken and Welcome to Thornbury) who enlisted Hot Black Architects' help to create the new rooftop watering hole. The final design is all class, with pops of blue that bring a touch of Santorini to the roof.

Photograph: Chip Mooney

The Prince Alfred Rooftop and Bar is closed over Easter but will reopen for daily trading from Tuesday April 3.