Take a look inside the west’s newest rooftop bar

The CBD is littered with them, but when it comes to rooftop bars in Melbourne’s west, it’s pretty slim pickings. Until now that is.

The Railway Hotel in Yarraville has put the final coat of paint on their flashy new rooftop bar. This new area boasts a fully stocked bar, a fab rooftop food menu, a huge TV for all your sports-watching needs, as well as stellar views over Anderson Street and beyond.

Photograph: Supplied

Located around the corner from Yarraville station and other westside wonders like the Sun Theatre and Cobb Lane, the Railway Hotel is known by locals as a casual yet classy inner west watering hole. As well as slinging some of the best parmas this side of the creek, this pub has also been standing since 1938, which is quite an achievement in the age of gentrification.