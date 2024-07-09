Chapel Street welcomes a bold new cyberpunk-inspired venue for dinner and DJ sets

When you were a kid, did you imagine the future would look like flying cars and personal robots? Most of us probably pictured something like Blade Runner. Well, take the dystopian aesthetic of that film (and forget about all the other scary stuff) and what you've got is a hot new venue on Chapel Street serving up all those cyberpunk vibes – plus good food, art, music and cocktails, of course.

The brainchild of cousins Lee Theodoridis and Dimitri Degrenis, the space is enigmatically called 'the Chapel' and promises visitors the feeling of escaping to a different realm. As soon as you step inside, you're met with jaw-dropping custom art from tattooist extraordinaire Mayonaize, whose graphic novel-like work has graced the likes of Maha restaurant.

“Our vision is to create a full sensory journey for our customers, honing in on every detail to craft a unique experience that transports you to a different world. Driven by our love for music, fashion and art, we have infused these elements into every aspect of the Chapel,” says Dimitri Dengrenis.

Photograph: Arianna Leggiero

Bathed in an entrancing neon glow, the bar and kitchen beckon you to grab a table, while the pulsing beats of a DJ suck you further into this electric new dimension. But uber-cool aesthetics aside, what can you actually eat at this joint?

Very yummy things, as it turns out, and a generous assortment of them, too. The chef takes inspiration from Mediterranean cuisine and jazzes up popular classics with a modern twist. Your slab of halloumi gets the burnt honey treatment with sidekicks like sorrel and extra virgin olive oil joining the party. We're used to tarama on crackers (tarama being the fish roe in that heavenly, pink Greek dip taramasalata) but here it's served on a housemade crumpet with chives and black garlic.

Other highlights of the menu include barbecued Abrolhos Island scallops with sumac butter and roe pangrattato, pomegranate-glazed roast cauliflower, a spice-rubbed lamb shoulder and juicy sweet and sour chicken skewers. The menu is designed for sharing, and before you ask, yes, those addictive Greek-style doughnuts (loukoumades) are on the menu for dessert.

“Our love for food grew from a young age thanks to our grandparents. We come from a Mediterranean background and cooking and sharing meals together is a big part of our culture. It’s a time to catch up with loved ones and indulge in dishes that have passed through our families for multiple generations. As I got older, the kitchen became a home for me to connect with the people I care about. I love curating a spread for the dinner table and bringing people together for a shared moment in time. These are the special moments we want to re-create through our ‘share plate’ experience,” says Lee Theodoridis.

Photograph: Arianna Leggiero

If you're only after a drink, you're in good hands. Marc Frew, the wizard behind Ends and Means – which has since closed, but was nominated for our Best Innovation award at Time Out's Food and Drink Awards in 2023 – is the mastermind behind the Chapel's cocktails.

But there's more to this brand new destination than just food and drink. Lee and Dimitri want the Chapel to feel like home – if home was a neon-lit, bass-thumping playground where friends gather to lose themselves in a night of sensory overload. Behind the scenes, a crew of local legends – from Priore Electrical to Calderwood Fabrication – have pitched in to bring Lee and Dimitri's vision to life. Visit the website for more information.