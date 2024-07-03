Just in: Alejandro Saravia is bringing Sydney's hatted Morena to Melbourne

Melbourne lovers of Latin American cuisine are in for a treat. After successfully launching his acclaimed dining concept Morena in Sydney earlier this year, renowned Peruvian chef Alejandro Saravia (Farmer's Daughters, Victoria) has announced plans to expand his empire with not one but two venues in Melbourne's swanky 80 Collins precinct.

Famous for housing big restaurants from the Lucas stable such as Society, Lillian and Yakimono – as well as Saravia's own Farmer's Daughters – the duo of new restaurants joining the party will offer distinctly separate experiences. Morena Restaurant promises a journey through Latin American cuisine with options ranging from à la carte to chef’s selection menus. Morena Barra is slated to be an all-day dining destination with a vibrant bar as the centrepiece. Think fun signature cocktails crafted from premium spirits, plenty of Spanish and South American wines to explore, and exciting bites.

Both menus will include dishes from Saravia’s native Peru as well as from Cuba, Mexico, Venezuela, Argentina and Brazil. Since 2006, Saravia has been a widely recognised leader in introducing Aussie diners to the diverse and regionally distinct flavours of Latin America.