Just in: Alejandro Saravia is bringing Sydney's hatted Morena to Melbourne

The celebrated chef's Latin flair is about to spice up the CBD across two distinct venues

Lauren Dinse
Written by
Lauren Dinse
Food & Drink Writer
Chef Alejandro Saravia smiling for the camera.
Photograph: Arianna Harry Photography
Melbourne lovers of Latin American cuisine are in for a treat. After successfully launching his acclaimed dining concept Morena in Sydney earlier this year, renowned Peruvian chef Alejandro Saravia (Farmer's Daughters, Victoria) has announced plans to expand his empire with not one but two venues in Melbourne's swanky 80 Collins precinct.

Famous for housing big restaurants from the Lucas stable such as Society, Lillian and Yakimono – as well as Saravia's own Farmer's Daughters – the duo of new restaurants joining the party will offer distinctly separate experiences. Morena Restaurant promises a journey through Latin American cuisine with options ranging from à la carte to chef’s selection menus. Morena Barra is slated to be an all-day dining destination with a vibrant bar as the centrepiece. Think fun signature cocktails crafted from premium spirits, plenty of Spanish and South American wines to explore, and exciting bites. 

Both menus will include dishes from Saravia’s native Peru as well as from Cuba, Mexico, Venezuela, Argentina and Brazil. Since 2006, Saravia has been a widely recognised leader in introducing Aussie diners to the diverse and regionally distinct flavours of Latin America. 

“After the outstanding reception to Morena Sydney, I am so excited to be bringing the Morena concept to life in the heart of Melbourne, said Saravia. With Farmer’s Daughters around the corner, Morena will be continuing to deliver warm hospitality and exciting culinary experiences in Melbourne’s CBD. The new venues will re-focus the ways that Melburnians engage with the diverse cuisines from across Latin-American cultures. 

“For me, opening Morena in Melbourne represents a full circle of my time in this industry in Australia. Since arriving in Australia in 2006, I have been working to shine a light on the unique flavours and hospitality of Latin America; and here in my hometown of Melbourne I am excited to bring this to life in two unique venue offerings. At Morena Melbourne, we will continue to transform Australians’ perspective of Latin-American cuisines, showcasing the diverse culinary heritage whilst preserving the rich cultural roots and authentic flavours that define it.” 

Morena Melbourne is set to open its doors in Spring 2024. We can't wait to get a table! Stay tuned and visit the website or official Instagram account for more information.

