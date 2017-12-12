Chicago barbecue legends Lillie's Q are popping up in Melbourne

There are few things better in life than finishing a plate of ribs and licking sweet, sticky sauce off your fingers. Chicago favourite Lillie's Q knows this better than most. They're legends in the American barbecue game and they make the good stuff. We're talking the kind of good you’d sell an organ for so you could head back stateside for another hit.



Luckily Lillie's Q chef Charlie McKenna is en route to Australia so we can get our fix with all our organs intact. McKenna will be setting up his grill at Fancy Hank's from March 13 to 15 for three days of char gillin’, meat cookin’, lip smackin’ goodness. And since he’s a two-time Pork Shoulder World Champion you know it’s going to be worth the queues that will inevitably form. You get a second bite at the pulled pork plate when he makes an appearance at carnivorous carnival Meatstock from March 17-18.

At the pop-up you'll also be able to purchase a range of Lillie's Q signature sauces and rubs. They're the flavours of America built on three generations of experience and barbecue know-how and their products are 100 per cent natural and gluten-free, meaning you can chuck them on just about anything.

Book a table via Fancy Hank’s website, with food available from 5-11pm across the three days.

