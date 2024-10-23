Hot on the heels of Chris Lucas' Japanese project Tombo Den comes yet another venue from the prolific restaurant group. But this isn't just another flashy spot. Rather, it's the lifelong dream of the famous Melbourne restaurateur, and something he's been working on for close to a decade: a four-level French dining destination in the heart of the CBD called Maison Bâtard.

Situated at a dreamily transformed heritage site on 23 Bourke Street, the ambitious maze of a venue will feature a two-floor restaurant, a late-night supper club in the basement and a chic rooftop terrace – perfect for taking in those city views under the stars.

“Our historic buildings are critical to the identity of Melbourne,” says Lucas on the restoration. “The opportunity to bring new life to this significant and beautiful building for future generations has been an act of remembrance, marrying the history with what is to come.”

And the food and drink? Well, Lucas has long been a pro at assembling a winning hospo team, and Maison Bâtard is no exception. The impressive line-up of culinary talent poised to hit the ground running includes executive chef Adam Sanderson (formerly of Ten Minutes by Tractor and the recently closed La Luna Bistro, with experience at some of the world's most critically acclaimed restaurants including Noma and Heston Blumenthal's Fat Duck), Lucas Restaurants' head of culinary Damien Snell and Michaela Kang, the pastry wizard behind that tiramisu at Grill Americano. Visitors can expect a uniquely Melbourne interpretation of regional French cuisine.

Vino lovers will be in good hands, too, thanks to Loic Avril, one of Australia’s most awarded sommeliers.

Eager to be among the first to experience this French affair? Reservations open on November 7, so mark your calendars. To get in on the action early, be sure to sign up for the waitlist at the website.

