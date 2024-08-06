Adding to his stable of top restaurants around Melbourne, hotshot restaurateur Chris Lucas (Society, Kisume) has announced yet another new project to get excited about. Positioned on the Windsor end of Chapel Street, it's an izakaya-inspired, two-storey venue called Tombo Den – a snapshot of Japan's vibrant urban nightlife in the heart of Melbourne's hottest after-hours district.

Not to be confused with this lovely furniture shop in Fitzroy North, which also features the Japanese word 'Tombo' (translating to 'dragonfly' in English) in its name, Tombo Den will neighbour Lucas’ popular pan-Asian eating house Hawker Hall and channel the raucous grit of Tokyo's alleyway eateries with a sophisticated, Lucas-style Melbourne twist. Expect a stunning sushi counter, a sake-centric beverage program, intimate dining and karaoke rooms and even a unique 'design your own cocktail' experience.

The food offering also appears promising, led by chef Dan Chan, a culinary gun whose impressive resume includes stints at Michelin-starred Yardbird in Hong Kong and Melbourne’s own Supernormal. Chan's menu will laser in on casual, street food-style eats from Tokyo, plus a range of mouthwatering small plates, fresh seafood, and charcoal-barbecued meat and vegetable dishes.

Photograph: Supplied / Tombo Den

At the sushi counter, you’ll find a rotating selection of nigiri, handrolls and other creations, carefully prepared by sushi masters Toaki Kyo and Carlos Lopez. The drinks list, a thoughtful selection of sakes, wines and cocktails, will be spearheaded by master sommelier Yuki Hirose.

Whether it's a date night, a fun dinner out with friends or a late-night drink you're popping in for, Tombo Den is set to tick all the right boxes. Dinner will be served from Tuesday to Sunday, while lunch sittings will be available from Wednesday to Sunday. For more information, visit the website or follow the team on Instagram.

The stylish restaurant and bar will open in early September at 100 Chapel Street, Windsor, and you can start booking tables in August. Sign up for the mailing list here.

