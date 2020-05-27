Coburg Drive-In is reopening with new(ish) and classic films on June 3

The diner will also be open, plus you can get snacks delivered to your car

Yeah, we can watch films at home, but there’s honestly something indescribable about visiting a cinema. While we’ll have to wait a couple more weeks for theatres to reopen (Cinema Nova has already announced its reopening date) drive-in cinemas are allowed to open as of June 1.

Today, Village Cinemas announced that its much loved drive-in cinema in Coburg will be reopening its gates on Wednesday, June 3. The newly refurbished cinema is one of only a handful of cinemas able to operate from next week, and one of only three drive-in cinemas near Melbourne (along with Lunar in Dandenong and Dromana 3 down the Mornington Peninsula).

Coburg Drive-In will be open seven days a week and will be screening newly released films including Sonic the Hedgehog, Bloodshot, Cats and the ultra spooky Elisabeth Moss-helmed The Invisible Man. The cinema is also planning weekly events, including a Quarantino Night and Friday Fright Night. There will also be screenings of retro classics like ET, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and Batman Forever, as well as family-friendly screenings of Inside Out, The Lego Movie and Frozen.

We have great news: the diner will also be open. The venue will only be allowing 20 people inside, but you can order candy bar items through the Coburg Diner Air Service app and get your snacks delivered straight to your car too.

There are 900 parking spots but it’s likely tickets will sell out fast. Tickets are $35 per car load (max five people), otherwise it’s $20 per adult or $15 per student, senior, concession or child. If you have a Village Cinemas rewards card, you can score $25 car load passes. Kids under 11 get in free.

Check out what’s showing at Coburg Drive-In here.

