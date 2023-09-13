Daylight savings is coming up in VIC – here's what you need to know

The weather is getting warmer, the days are getting longer – this means spring has sprung. The change of season also means daylight savings will be upon us soon, for VIC and other states in Australia. But funnily enough, even though it comes around every year, we're always wondering when it starts and how it works. So here's a guide that answers all your daylight savings VIC questions...

When does daylight savings start in VIC?

Daylight savings starts on the first Sunday in October. So, on Sunday, October 1, clocks jump forward an hour – that means we skip an hour at 2am and go straight to 3am. This will come off the back of our AFL Grand Final long weekend, so it's probably a good idea to make sure the festivities have settled down by Sunday night to make sure you're well rested for Monday, after one less hour of sleep.

Do we gain an hour or lose an hour when daylight savings starts in VIC?

When daylight savings kicks in, our clocks will jump forward, meaning we will lose an hour. However, what we lose in time we will make up for in light at the end of the day – more hours to go out for a twilight walk, meet up with friends, or try that new restaurant.

Do I turn the clock back or forward for daylight savings in VIC?

Look, if you have a smartphone or laptop connected to the internet, you can check it to work this one out. But, to help you get your head around it, you have to move your analogue clocks and watches forward by one hour when you wake up on Sunday, October 1.

What date do I change my clock on for daylight savings VIC?

When you wake up on the morning of Sunday, October 1, it'll be an hour later than usual. You'll have lost an hour during the night, and clocks need to be moved forward by one hour.

Which states have daylight savings?

Along with Victoria, the other states and territories that observe daylight savings include ACT, NSW, Tasmania, South Australia and Norfolk Island. Think of it this way, it's the majority of the south that observe the changes. Queensland, Western Australia and the Northern Territory do not change their clocks throughout the year so be sure to check timings if you’re travelling interstate over the next few months.

When does daylight savings finish in VIC?

Come April 7, 2024, clocks will shift back an hour and you’ll gain back that hour you lost. With winter nipping at your heels you’ll need to dust off your jumpers and bring out the electric heater. But let's not think of that right now, but rather savour the sunshine until then.



