Docklands’ BYO picnic boat hire GoBoat is reopening this weekend

As of this week, Victorians are allowed to take part in recreational activities like hiking, fishing and boating while adhering to physical distancing rules. Don’t have a boat? Electric boat hire service GoBoat is here to help.

GoBoat is reopening operations this Saturday, May 15, letting you take a tour of the Yarra River from its berth in Docklands. These five-metre-long boats come equipped with a built-in wooden picnic table so you can BYO food and drink. Plus, you don’t even need a boating licence to operate them.

Naturally, considering the state of the world, GoBoat has put strict safety guidelines and procedures in place in line with the health department’s recommendations. Boats are limited to five people unless you’re from the same household (though boats have a max of eight people) and everyone on the boat must follow physical distancing measures.

The company is also offering 50 per cent off for frontline workers for the next three months. More info here.

Book your boat ride here.

