Docklands is getting a Chelsea Market-inspired fresh food hall

Remember last year when it was announced that a cool 15th-floor infinity-edge swimming pool would be coming to Docklands? Well, it seems this isn’t the only kinda cool thing coming to this much-maligned part of the city: Docklands will soon be home to a brand-new food precinct, called the Market.

Inspired by market halls like Chelsea Market in New York City, the Market is set to feature a collection of Melbourne provedores and specialty retailers. Think everything from delis to butchers, bakeries to butchers, as well as a bunch of restaurants.

This internationally inspired marketplace will also feature a 3,800-square-metre Woolies supermarket, Dan Murphy’s, a large-scale Asian grocer and a Priceline pharmacy. And yes, we know what you’re thinking: sounds a lot like the Market will be Docklands’ answer to QV Shopping Centre.

Illustration: Supplied

The Market joins the existing retail offering already at the District Docklands (née Harbour Town), which includes a brand new H&M store and the legit goldmine that is Costco.

Look, we give Docklands a lot of shit. But let’s be honest, if the precinct pulls this off, it could be pretty cool. It might even get you to go west of Spencer Street for once.

Construction for the Market began today, with an expected open date set for mid-2019.