Enjoy a whole thali for just $20 at this Indian eatery

Your work lunch plans are sorted thanks to Mrs Singh. The Indian eatery by chef and restaurateur Jessi Singh (Daughter in Law, Babu Ji, Mr Brownie Rooftop Hotel) has launched a $20 thali-style lunch offering.

The colourful thali comes with a range of classic meat-based and vegetarian curries like butter chicken, lamb curry, coconut vegetable curry, dhal and Punjabi khadi, and it’s all served with rice, raita and naan to mop it up with.

The dine-in lunch special will be available between noon to 2:30pm from Tuesday to Friday, with advance bookings recommended to secure your spot via the website. The thali lunch deal is priced at $20 per person and Mrs Singh is located at 5e/88 Flinders Lane, Melbourne.