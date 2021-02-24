MelbourneChange city
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Mrs Singh thali
Photograph: Supplied

Enjoy a whole thali for just $20 at this Indian eatery

Lunch is well and truly served

By Rushani Epa
Advertising

Your work lunch plans are sorted thanks to Mrs Singh. The Indian eatery by chef and restaurateur Jessi Singh (Daughter in Law, Babu Ji, Mr Brownie Rooftop Hotel) has launched a $20 thali-style lunch offering.

The colourful thali comes with a range of classic meat-based and vegetarian curries like butter chicken, lamb curry, coconut vegetable curry, dhal and Punjabi khadi, and it’s all served with rice, raita and naan to mop it up with. 

The dine-in lunch special will be available between noon to 2:30pm from Tuesday to Friday, with advance bookings recommended to secure your spot via the website. The thali lunch deal is priced at $20 per person and Mrs Singh is located at 5e/88 Flinders Lane, Melbourne.

Check out 50 of the best cheaps in Melbourne for under $20.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.