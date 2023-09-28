Melbourne
Two cups of coffee and a dessert.
Photograph: Supplied

Free coffee? Yes please! A CBD café is pouring complimentary cups this weekend

Get your caffeine fix for free in celebration of International Coffee Day

Liv Condous
Written by
Liv Condous
As we all know, Melburnians are passionate about good coffee. It's the lifeblood of our city's café culture, but our taste for only the best brews can add up to being a pricey daily ritual. This weekend, you can save some pocket money with a free coffee, in celebration of International Coffee Day (which should be a statewide public holiday, if you ask us). 

Beloved Flinders Lane café, Brunetti Oro, will be hosting a four-day-long Festival of Coffee, giving away free coffees every day from Thursday, September 28 until Sunday, October 1. The café is teaming up with esteemed Italian coffee maker Lavazza to celebrate the delicious caffeine bean. 

In addition to the freebies, the festival will include limited-edition desserts, coffee cocktails, live jazz and coffee roasting masterclasses taught by the team of expert baristas. You couldn't find an event that just screams Melbourne more than this one does. 

If you're keen for a complimentary cup of Joe, you better hop to it — the free cups are available for the first 100 coffee lovers who visit between 8am and 10am each day. So you might not get a sleep-in, but you will get some sweet coffee goodness and a buzz to make up for it. 

Find out more about the festival celebration on the Brunetti Oro website 

RECOMMENDED: 

