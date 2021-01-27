A local's guide to Carlton

Explore this slice of inner-city Melbourne with our guide to restaurants, bars, shops and more in Carlton

Update [26/7/21]: During Victoria's fifth lockdown, hospitality venues can only open for takeaway and delivery. You can still support many of these local venues by purchasing food, drinks or products online or over the phone – click each individual venue for more details on what they're currently offering or contact them directly to find out their opening hours. Entertainment venues and non essential retail cannot open during this time, but some venues may offer click and collect services or delivery. Victorian residents cannot travel further than 5km to access essential supplies or exercise during lockdown.

From the riches of 'Marvellous Melbourne' to being designated "slums" in the 1950s, Carlton has lived thousands of lives. Today, the suburb is a mixture not only of cultures but of the past and the present – mixing timeless restaurants and cafés that have existed for half a century with innovative venues pushing the boundaries.

Jump to a section:

What’s Carlton known for?

Carlton is one of Melbourne’s best-known suburbs because of Lygon Street. Although there’s plenty else to see in this jam-packed neighbourhood, Lygon Street is home to Melbourne’s Little Italy and is where you can get some of the best authentic Italian in the city. Carlton is also well known for the historic Carlton Gardens, Royal Exhibition Building and the Melbourne Museum.

Why do the locals love it?

We talked to Mark Rubbo, the managing director of Readings (Carlton’s best-known bookshop), who has been a Carlton regular for decades. “Carlton is a wonderful neighbourhood to hang out in with its wide tree-lined streets and Jewish, Italian and artistic heritage,” he says. On a sunny day, you might see couples picnicking in the middle of these streets on the nature strip, kids running around the Carlton Baths, or teens eating gelato at one of the many gelaterias.

How do I get to Carlton?

Carlton is very easy to get to. It’s the suburb just north of the eastern part of the CBD, and many attractions are walkable from the city or Parliament Station. If you wanted to tram, a 96 will take you to the Carlton Gardens and all the way up the Fitzroy/Carlton border, while the 1 and 6 will take you to the top of the Italian area of Lygon Street.

What’s nearby?

To the east is Fitzroy and Collingwood, where you can enjoy cafés and restaurants on Brunswick Street, clubs and pubs on Smith Street, and incredible street art on Rose Street. To the west is the University of Melbourne campus in Parkville, which has heritage-listed buildings that are more than 150 years old and speciality museums worth visiting.

Map of Carlton

If you only do one thing…

Jump off the 1 or 6 trams at Elgin Street and go for a walk down Lygon to see what you can find. You might end up at one of the many Italian restaurants, stopping for some gelato, grabbing a book or seeing a movie – and that’s just in the first block!