Gelato Messina is doing limited edition milkshakes this summer

Available exclusively this December until early next year, Gelato Messina is introducing two brand-new milkshakes that seem to have come straight from your childhood fantasies.

The first is a mix of vanilla gelato, marshmallow, creaming soda, vanilla cream and freeze-dried raspberries, which is called ‘The Huntsman’. The other one is called ‘Making Peanuts’, and is a mix of vanilla gelato, milk chocolate, peanut fudge, dulce de leche, caramelised peanuts and vanilla cream.



Known for having the best quality ingredients for all its gelato flavours, Gelato Messina aims to do the same thing with these limited edition milkshakes. The milkshakes are made using jersey milk which is produced from their own dairy farm in Numurkah, Victoria. Because of this, Messina says the jersey milk has a super high cream content and is full of flavour. Blend that high-quality jersey milk with the rest of the luring ingredients mentioned above, and you’d get probably one of the tastiest milkshakes in Melbourne.

Messina shakes are available in all Messina stores, including Fitzroy, Richmond and Windsor. Ask the staff for more details.