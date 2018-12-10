You can now get vegan bubble cup in Melbourne

The seemingly endless debate about whether you call it “boba”, “pearls” or “bubbles” is no longer important now because regardless of what you might call it, Industry Beans has created a brand-new vegan bubble cup for you to try.

Known for its speciality coffee roasters, Industry Beans is aiming to make its signature bubble cup drink enjoyable for everyone, including those that are vegan, dairy intolerant and those who just prefer soy instead of milk.

This brand new vegan original bubble cup is apart of the various selections of bubble cup ranges, along with their original bubble coffee and salted caramel bubble cups. Alternatively, Industry Beans are known for having a wide range of other cold coffee drinks, including the Fitzroy iced, cold brew on tap, classic iced latte, iced long blacks and affogatos.

In order to keep the sweet velvety goodness of the original bubble cup, Industry Beans has crafted a delicious mix of 12-hour cold brew coffee, "condensed Bonsoy" (their vegan take on condensed milk), French vanilla and chewy boba pearls which were soaked in coffee as well.

You can try this new addition to their much-loved bubble cup range at their Fitzroy and Lt Collins St stores.

Need to cool off? Visit Melbourne's best ice cream and gelato shops.