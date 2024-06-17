Melbourne
Timeout

Minor Figures pop-up shop.
Photograph: Supplied / Minor Figures

Get a coffee on the house: Minor Figures is shouting free oat lattes for one day only

Here's everything you need to know

Lauren Dinse
Written by
Lauren Dinse
Quick question: what will you be doing on the morning of Thursday, June 20? Work? Study? Babysitting? Pretending to do one of those things? Right, so you're going to want to skip that, and make a beeline for Collingwood's Smith Street instead. That's because Minor Figures is going to be stationed at the uber hip Skydiver Records slinging cups of pure dairy-free deliciousness in the form of oat milk lattes, and if you're mad about coffee (or fine print-free freebies), you won't want to miss out.

Why so generous, you may ask? It's a promotional campaign from the oat milk wizards to get Melburnians clued up on their story, plus the key facts as to why they're game-changers in that mysterious world of cow's milk alternatives. Let’s rewind the tape back to 2014, where it all began on a rooftop with three mates, fuelled by a passion for coffee and sustainability. Fast forward to today, and Minor Figures has taken the world by storm, making waves with their Barista Oat milk that’s not just a sidekick to espresso but a co-star in every coffee lover’s daily ritual. 

Barista smiling in front of a van.
Photograph: Supplied / Minor Figures

And it’s not just about great coffee. Minor Figures wears their sustainability badge proudly, certified as a B Corporation and leading the charge in the plant-based milk revolution. With a carbon-neutral footprint and a commitment to using less water than other milk alternatives, their oat milk isn’t just good for your taste buds; it’s a win for the planet too. It's also locally made right here in Victoria, using nothing but the finest quality Aussie oats.

So, whether you’re a longtime dairy-free devotee or simply curious about what all the oat milk hype is about, mark your calendars and head down to Skydiver Records on June 20. The shop will be open from 11am. For more information about Minor Figures and its current product range, visit the website.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Melbourne newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

