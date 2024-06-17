Get a coffee on the house: Minor Figures is shouting free oat lattes for one day only

Quick question: what will you be doing on the morning of Thursday, June 20? Work? Study? Babysitting? Pretending to do one of those things? Right, so you're going to want to skip that, and make a beeline for Collingwood's Smith Street instead. That's because Minor Figures is going to be stationed at the uber hip Skydiver Records slinging cups of pure dairy-free deliciousness in the form of oat milk lattes, and if you're mad about coffee (or fine print-free freebies), you won't want to miss out.

Why so generous, you may ask? It's a promotional campaign from the oat milk wizards to get Melburnians clued up on their story, plus the key facts as to why they're game-changers in that mysterious world of cow's milk alternatives. Let’s rewind the tape back to 2014, where it all began on a rooftop with three mates, fuelled by a passion for coffee and sustainability. Fast forward to today, and Minor Figures has taken the world by storm, making waves with their Barista Oat milk that’s not just a sidekick to espresso but a co-star in every coffee lover’s daily ritual.