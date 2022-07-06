Get a free coffee in an edible cup from this Collingwood café

If you've been reeling at the price of coffee these days ($5 for a small??), then we've got some good news for you: for one day only, Collingwood café Into Coffee is slinging free brews. But that's not all ⁠— the uber-sustainable café, which opened its doors late last year, will be pouring those brews into edible oat-cookie cups for a zero-waste, zero-dollar caffeine fix. ⁠

The cups were designed by Melbourne start-up Good-Edi Cup back in 2020 as a delicious alternative to keep cups, with the aim of reducing the whopping three million disposable coffee cups that are sent to landfills in Australia every day. The high-fibre oat biscuit can hold hot liquids for up to eight hours and is 100 per cent vegan, and if you for some reason aren't keen on chowing down on it after drinking your coffee, it's completely biodegradable.

To take advantage of the free coffee offer, head down to Into Coffee between 9am and 11am on Friday, July 8. If you feel inspired to take your sustainability journey even further afterwards, you can also shop the café's range of upcycled bags. The one-off creations are made from 'ethical snakeskin', a material derived from waste like milk-carton packaging and old leather couches that have been recovered from waste streams.