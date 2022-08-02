Get up to $500 for your bad pandemic impulse buys at this pop-up store

We're all guilty of making a few starry-eyed, lockdown-induced impulse purchases – we're looking at you, breadmakers, hobby kits, exercise equipment and mounds and mounds of clothing. It was a time when sitting at your laptop with a drink in one hand and a credit card in the other was top-tier entertainment, so we don't blame you. But if you've shoved all those regretful purchases into the closet, it's time to KonMari your life – and get a bit of money back in return.

From August 3 to 7, Melburnians can bring all of their impulse buys to The Maybuy Exchange, an experiential store hosted by Up Bank that's popping up on the corner of Swanston and Little Bourke Streets. You can trade your item for Up merchandise, or you can try your luck with a spin on the 'anti-impulse machine'. The machine will randomly generate a value between $10 and $500, and the amount will be deposited into your bank account.

All of the items will later be donated to a charity partner, so you can walk away a few bucks richer, free of your regretful purchases and feeling charitable. And sure, you could put your winnings in savings – but since you'll be near Chinatown, you might as well grab some dumplings. Delicious food isn't an impulse buy, right?

To participate, head to 226 Swanston Street between 11am to 4pm from August 3 to 7.