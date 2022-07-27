Ditch the housemates and dingy home office and do your nine-to-five poolside with a G&T in hand

Picture this: an infinity pool with skyline views, an all-day fitness centre, a bar stocked with boutique gins and a sky-high restaurant with tapas and fresh European-style brekkie. Sound like a fancy hotel or a holiday? Well, it is – but thanks to a luxe 'Work From Hotel' package by the swanky new AC Hotel by Marriott, it could also be your new home office.

Thanks to a nasty combination of the third wave of Omicron, the flu and the super cold, current health advice suggests that Australians work from home when possible. But if your heart sinks at the thought of dodging housemates or trying to get anything done in a lacklustre home office, this package has arrived in the nick of time.

Now, you can trade in your daytime office and home office to do your nine-to-five at one of Melbourne's newest and coolest hotels. Start your morning with a blood-pumping work-out at the all-day fitness centre then refuel with a fresh European breakfast at in-house restaurant Sorolla before logging in for the day.

Have a few meetings? Take them from the deck of the hotel's heated infinity pool – if your camera's off, no one has to know that you're taking a cheeky dip. And when your camera does need to be on, you can book out a private meeting space at the Media Salon.

When 5pm rolls around, finish off your workday with a signature G&T at Bar Triana before bunkering down in your room for a well-deserved rest. Oh, and you can bring your dog, too – how's that for working from home?

Rates start from $210 per night through the AC Hotel website.

