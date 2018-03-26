Get your face around this super cheesy grilled cheese

Stick it in your diary. Thursday April 12 is Grilled Cheese Day, according to... well, we are not sure, but we like it.
Maker & Monger are teaming up with the Merrywell and have created the Super Cheese Sandwich. If you make it down to either location on the day, you can wrap your mouth around a sandwich made with all of the following cheeses:
- Giorgio Cravero Reggiano
- Cabot Clothbound Cheddar from Vermont
- Swiss gruyere
- That’s Amore scarmoza
- Colston Bassett stilton
Not only are they filled with melted cheese, they're encrusted in cheese and served with a cheesy dipping sauce on the side. What's more, both the Merrywell and Maker & Monger are giving away 100 of these grilled cheese sandwiches from midday on April 12. After they slide their way out the door, these toasties are $13.50 each until 10pm.
