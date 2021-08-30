In an effort to get more Victorians vaccinated, Melbourne city council (AKA City of Melbourne) is offering an additional $50,000 in prizes for those getting the jab. From August 30 until October 10, a $1,000 voucher that can be spent at the Queen Victoria Market, Emporium or Melbourne Central will be given away daily.

To enter, all you have to do is post a selfie on Instagram that shows yourself about to get vaccinated, having just been vaccinated or flashing your vaccine card. Tag the City of Melbourne’s instagram account and write a caption in 25 words or less about what you’re most looking forward to doing when our city reopens.

Lord mayor Sally Capp says the initiative is about putting Victoria’s vaccine heroes in the spotlight and incentivising others to follow their lead.

“Now is the time for us to race to the finish line which will see us protect the most vulnerable, allow our businesses to confidently reopen and see the people we love,” says Capp. “This is also a chance to support traders by encouraging people to shop local and to return to the city when it’s safe to do so.”

This campaign is the second part of the City of Melbourne's vaccine prize campaign. The first part kicked off on August 9 and offered vaccinated individuals the chance to win one of ten Melbourne experience packages worth $5,000 each.

Keep up to date with any announcements via Melbourne city council’s Instagram or Facebook.

Vax and the City: Every public health official in Australia agrees that mass vaccination is the only way out of this crisis. We at Time Out recommend that you get vaccinated as soon as you can, if that is appropriate for your own health. Please speak to a medical professional about what is right for you. Here's what you need to know about how to get a vaccine right now.

