Here's how you could get paid to hit up major music festivals, and you'll even get to bring a mate

Music festivals are a whole lotta fun, but there's just one downside that seriously hurts the hip pocket – they're not cheap. When you're heading to a one day festy, you're looking at spending hundreds of bucks on tickets, food, drinks and transport – and don't get us started on how much it costs to go to a multi-day festival these days. While the expenses are undeniably worth it for the euphoric experience of dancing the night away to your fave artists, it would be nice to be able to go on the cheap, wouldn't it? Or, in your wildest dreams, get paid for it?

Well, now there's a way to make this dream a reality. Aussie wine brand Tempus is offering one lucky festival fan an incredible gig: they're running a competition to find their official festival ambassador. If you're the winner, you'll get VIP tickets for both yourself and a friend to rock out at major musicals festivals Spilt Milk, Heaps Good and Rolling Loud. So that's free tickies to see Post Malone, Dom Dolla, Flume, Foals and sooo many more music megastars.

Not only that, but the winner will be paid big bucks to go have a boogie at these festivals – $5000 buckaroos, to be precise. The dream-worthy job offer is in celebration of the launch of Tempus One, a new wine spritzer from the winemaker, designed to be the perfect summer festival bevvy. The only thing the festival ambassador will have to do in return is make a handful of social media posts, which for most people in the avid festivalgoer demographic, is easy peasy.

If this sounds right up your alley, it's simple to enter to be in the running. Firstly, you've gotta be over 18. Secondly, all you have to do is write up a convincing 200 word response on why you'd be the perfect candidate, and that's it. It's probably handy if you have some experience with social media, but that's not a deal breaker. You have until November 17 to enter the competition here. Good luck!