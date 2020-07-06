In a lockdown suburb? You and your dog should start dreaming of this mini-break

Melbourne is doing it pretty tough right now, and those in the 12 postcodes under full lockdown are doing it even tougher. But doggy day trip company Gourmet Pawprints are offering a little help for those stuck at home and dreaming of getting out and about.

Gourmet Pawprints organises day trips around Victoria for dog owners and their furry companions, including things like winery tours and jaunts to Daylesford. Although those in lockdown currently can't get out and about and explore Victoria, Gourmet Pawprints has made it a little easier to do so when restrictions lift. The company is offering a 30 per cent discount for all adult and dog tickets bought by those in the affected suburbs for trips in September.

But be quick – bookings have to be made by July 7 to qualify for the discount.

To make it through till then, these are the best coffee delivery services in Melbourne. Hang in there.





