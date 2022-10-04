Melbourne
Groups of people sit under red umbrellas drinking and eating with two people sitting next to a central tree
Photograph: Arianna Harry Photography

In bittersweet news, the Victorian cash back program has already finished up

It took just two weeks for us Victorians to power through the allotted $25 million

Written by
Jade Solomon
Just two short weeks ago we brought you the great news that the Victorian government had announced that its dining and entertainment cash back program was back, giving Victorians the chance to claim up to $125 from dining and entertainment venues across the state. Well, it looks like you heeded our advice to get in quick, because it turns out the $25 million fund has already been depleted. As of 11.55am on Monday, October 3, the Victorian government officially closed the cash back program, announcing that the fund had been exhausted. 

The cash back program was set to run until December 16, or until the $25 million was drained – whichever occurred first. Seeing as it took just two weeks for Victorians to get through the allotted amount, it appears the program was a success. The Victorian government has thanked "everyone who supported hardworking Victorian businesses. In just two weeks the program has put $25 million back into the pockets of customers and boosted tens of thousands of hard-working businesses across Victoria."

This has certainly taught us all a lesson to not waste time and get in on a good deal when it comes around. And hey, if you're feeling bummed to have missed out, check out the news we brought you last week that Lucas Restaurants is also offering a sweet deal on lunchtime dining, by giving diners a bonus 25 per cent cash back with a voucher valued at up to $125. 

Missed out on the rebate program and feeling a bit strapped for cash? Check out 25 of the best things to do in Melbourne for under $25, or even better, explore the best free things to do.

