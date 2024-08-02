Join this club to get the world’s best packet ramen delivered to your doorstep each month

Do you have a special place in your heart for instant noods? While some of you might be thinking about nude photographs right now (hey, get your mind outta the gutter!), the other half knows exactly what we're talking about. It's that remarkably satisfying, rectangular pack of squiggle-shaped carbs synonymous with cheap student dinners and at-home gourmet adventures that's famous the world over, of course.

Instant noodles. Whether you like yours topped with an egg and chilli flakes or cooked so hastily that the noodles are still a bit crunchy, there's no denying the convenience of a simple, tasty meal you can prepare in under five minutes. And if you've stepped foot in one of our city's many great Asian supermarkets, you would have discovered plenty of globally imported options to try beyond the much-loved Indomie and Shin Ramyun brands.

That's why Australia's very first instant noodle subscription service, the Ramen Club, has launched: to expose Aussies to the best of 'em. The fact is, there are some pretty dang impressive premium instant noodle varieties our international friends get to enjoy that many of us have likely never tried. So each month the Ramen Club sends six different types straight to your doorstep, along with aesthetic information cards, ramen condiments and sometimes even a seventh variety of packet noodles. In the information cards, you'll learn all about the taste profile, topping suggestions and cooking guidelines for each one.

Photograph: Supplied / The Ramen Club

Depending on which payment plan you pick, membership costs around $35 to $49 a month and also includes a special free ramen starter kit that you get with your first delivery. The kit features a ceramic bowl, spoon and a pair of decorative bamboo chopsticks, so you can enjoy your ramen in style and make a special ritual out of it.

Love this concept? Join the club. Literally – you can do that here. For more information about the bells and whistles (and fine print), visit the website.

