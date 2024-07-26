These three regional towns have been officially crowned as the best places to visit in Victoria

Victoria has a plethora of picturesque regional towns, boasting everything from world-class galleries to fine-dining restaurants. But with so many to choose from, which ones are truly worth a visit? Well, the verdict is in: the best of the best spots have competed for gold medals at the TAC Victorian Top Tourism Town Awards, and three very deserving destinations have taken out the top prizes.

Bendigo was named Victoria’s Top Tourism Town (for places with a population over 5,000), Daylesford took gold for the Top Small Tourism Town Award (for places with a population between 1,500 and 5,000) and Timboon (of ice cream fame) came out a winner for the Top Tiny Tourism Town Award (population under 1,500). You can read more about the winning towns here.

These annual awards – hosted by the Victoria Tourism Industry Council (VTIC) – recognise and reward Victorian towns that go the extra mile to create an amazing experience for visitors by working together with local businesses, tourism operators and the local community. Seventeen outstanding finalists were competing for the prize this year, with townships like Warrnambool, Sorrento and Arthurs Seat earning silver medals, and Ballarat, Heathcote and Koondrook achieving bronze recognition.

The three Victorian winners will now go on to compete for the coveted title of Australia’s Top Tourism Town in their respective categories, which will be announced on September 10 at Parliament House in Canberra. We’ll absolutely be cheering them on – and booking our visits, asap.

