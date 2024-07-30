PSA: Bookings are now open for Stella the Stargazer’s exclusive stay at Tahbilk Winery

If you haven’t met Stella the Stargazer yet, what are you waiting for? The locally designed, environmentally conscious tiny home has been criss-crossing the state since late 2022 – parking itself at picturesque locations such as the Grampians, Central Gippsland, the Great Ocean Road and Mansfield.

And now, she’s set to make herself at home at the historic Tahbilk Winery in Nagambie. This gorgeous spot in the Goulburn Valley is Victoria’s oldest family-run winery, and is one of only eight global wineries to achieve carbon-neutral certification. It boasts an on-site restaurant (open seven days a week) and runs ghost tours and wine-blending classes. Oh, and did we mention it has the largest single holding of marsanne in the world? Yep, let’s just say it’s a pretty impressive place.

Photograph: Visit Victoria

The site was chosen to help encourage visitors to explore the region – including nearby attractions such as the wawa biik Taungurung Cultural Experiences and Shepparton Art Museum, plus many of the local cafés, restaurants, pubs and bars.

“Stella the Stargazer closely aligns with the ethos of sustainability at Tahbilk and we are excited to welcome guests to our estate so that they can experience all that the Goulburn Valley has to offer,” said Tahbilk general manager, Joanne Nash.

Created by Port Fairy-based design and manufacturing business Ample, in partnership with Visit Victoria, Stella is a one-of-a-kind portable accommodation designed for the perfect regional stargazing experience. The frame, which is made from salvaged steel and timber, houses a remarkable feature: a cloud-like queen-sized bed on a roll-out stargazing platform. When you unhook it and roll it out, the glass windows rise with it so you can sleep under cover but still see the sky above, alongside 180-degree views of the surroundings. Heaven, right?

Photograph: Visit Victoria

You can also enjoy the luxury of an indoor-outdoor shower, fire pit and a woodfired kitchen. There's even a sauna and two bathing tubs that have been built into an outdoor deck as part of the uber-luxe adjoining relaxing pod. Yes, that means a cheeky wine while you soak in the tub is highly recommended.

There will even be a bespoke artwork by Taungurung woman Aimee McCartney (founder of Aboriginal art business, Luruk-In), which will help connect visitors to the culture, seasons, mountains and waterways of Taungurung Country.

This is Stella's last stop on her Victoria-wide tour, so if you've been looking for a true off-grid experience in the heart of our great state, this is it.

Stella the Stargazer is available from August 24 to November 24 at Tahbilk Winery. For more information (including prices) and to make a booking, head to the website here.

