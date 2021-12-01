If there’s anywhere you can escape the madness of the city CBD without actually leaving it, the Royal Botanic Gardens is the place. The expansive lawns have so many spots for picnicking, whether you're looking to do so in full sun or under a tree. One of our favourite spots is at Dog Flat, which overlooks the ornamental lake. If you can't be bothered to pack your lunch, you can also grab food from the Terrace café.
Park perks: There are SO MANY spaces to roll out a rug in the gardens, including many that feel completely secret.