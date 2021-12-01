Pack a hamper and roll out the rug – here are the top places in Melbourne to have a picnic

Dig out your tartan rug, it's time to go picnicking! There are loads of green pockets throughout Melbourne just perfect for a picnic. After all, there's just something about eating outdoors that makes food taste that much better. From inner-city parks to secluded riverbanks and even historic homesteads, these are some of the best places to picnic in Melbourne.

