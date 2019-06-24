Maker and Monger now has a permanent home

Prahran Market's Maker and Monger has graduated from its cute, curd-filled cart and has officially moved into its new store, which cheesemonger Anthony Femia affectionately refers to as 'the chapel of cheese.' Moving into bigger digs also means expanding its inventory, especially now there is a seven-metre-long cheese cabinet, a maturation room and a liquor licence to accompany the store.

Don't worry, you can still order the famous, heart-stopping toasties. They'll just be kept company by other cheese-filled items like a Berkshire pork stuffed Cubano sandwich, breakfast bruschetta with labne and a ploughman's lunch.

A range of exclusive cheese from the Yarra Valley, France and Spain will also be available at the new Maker and Monger, alongside a collaborative range of fresh cheeses like mozzarella, burrata and ricotta made by the That's Amore team on site.

The new Maker and Monger can be found at Shop 98 inside the Prahran Market.