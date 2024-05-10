It's the first new-build hotel at the airport in 20 years, so it's about time

After a grim development in the Melbourne Airport rail link saga recently, luckily there's some positive airport news to balance it out. The travel precinct is finally gaining a multi-million dollar, new-build luxury hotel, the first to be freshly built in 20 years. We've got a sneak peek for you – and it looks pretty swanky.

The dual-branded Novotel & ibis Styles Melbourne Airport hotel has all the trimmings that you'd want from airport accommodation, and plenty more. Located a short walk from Terminal Four, it will boast a total of 464 rooms, a health and wellbeing club (also a first for the airport), a swish Italian restaurant and wine bar, a modern gastropub, a café, co-working and conference facilities and even a massive ballroom.

Photograph: Supplied

The hotel's wellness club Higher State will offer guests a self-care sanctuary for weary travellers, with an indoor heated swimming pool, sauna, massage centre and gym.

Photograph: Supplied

It's set to begin welcoming guests from July 1, with bookings for both Novotel and ibis Styles available now. So whether you've got to catch a flight at a ridiculously early hour and you want to be well-rested, or need an accommodation rec for visitors, there's a new offering at the airport.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Melbourne newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.