After a grim development in the Melbourne Airport rail link saga recently, luckily there's some positive airport news to balance it out. The travel precinct is finally gaining a multi-million dollar, new-build luxury hotel, the first to be freshly built in 20 years. We've got a sneak peek for you – and it looks pretty swanky.
The dual-branded Novotel & ibis Styles Melbourne Airport hotel has all the trimmings that you'd want from airport accommodation, and plenty more. Located a short walk from Terminal Four, it will boast a total of 464 rooms, a health and wellbeing club (also a first for the airport), a swish Italian restaurant and wine bar, a modern gastropub, a café, co-working and conference facilities and even a massive ballroom.
The hotel's wellness club Higher State will offer guests a self-care sanctuary for weary travellers, with an indoor heated swimming pool, sauna, massage centre and gym.
It's set to begin welcoming guests from July 1, with bookings for both Novotel and ibis Styles available now. So whether you've got to catch a flight at a ridiculously early hour and you want to be well-rested, or need an accommodation rec for visitors, there's a new offering at the airport.
