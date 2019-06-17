It's official, Victoria is home to Australia's best pie

Pies are serious business, just ask The Baking Association of Australia. They've just held their annual competition in search of Australia's best pie and pastie, and Kyneton's Country Cob Bakery has won... again. Last year's win was due to a satay seafood flavour, and this year's was brought in by a caramelised pork and pepper pie. You'll notice the flavours aren't your typical chunky beef or chicken flavours, as Country Cob's co-owner and head baker Ryan Khun is championing flavours from his home, Cambodia. It's no fluke, though – Khun spent three months developing this flavour, tweaking it to suit Australian tastes with his brother Ryan (who bakes the cakes and slices for Country Cob).

As for the competition, stakes are high and competition is stiff, as the winner was chosen from 345 bakeries, with 1,760 pies being assessed by 12 judges.

Hot tip: if you're going to plan a trip to Kyneton to taste this prestigious pie, pick up the curried scallop number as well; the bakery also took out the top gong for the seafood pie category. If that's not a reason to jump in a car and be the kid who ate all the pies, we don't know what is.

