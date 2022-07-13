Zoos Victoria just acquired its fourth (and biggest!) zoo

It's twice as big as Melbourne Zoo and more than 600 critters call it home

Between 2017 and 2021, more than 9 million visitors passed through Melbourne Zoo, Healesville Sanctuary and Werribee Open Range Zoo. The Zoos Victoria trio is one of our state's biggest tourist attractions, and it's about to become a quadruple threat with the addition of its fourth and largest zoo.

With $3 million in funding support from the Victorian government, Zoos Victoria has announced that Kyabram Fauna Park is joining the family. The parkland and wetland is a 2.5-hour drive from the CBD and spans 55 hectares, making it twice as large as Melbourne Zoo.

The park is home to around 600 critters, including free-range kangaroos, emus and wallabies and enclosures for cassowaries, alpine dingoes and Tasmanian devils. The acquisition is also a major step forward for Zoos Victoria's conservation commitment, as Kyabram has been actively involved in projects related to threatened and vulnerable species and native plants and trees since 1979.

While the transition won't be completed for an estimated 18 months, Kyabram will continue to operate as normal. And from October, it'll be integrated into Zoos Victoria's 'Kids Go Free' program, meaning kids aged 16 and under can visit for free on weekends, public holidays and school holidays.

