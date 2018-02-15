Melbourne's new life-size model train is going to become a silent disco

Have you been inside the life-size model of Melbourne's new high-capacity Metro Train? Not like this you haven't. On Saturday February 17 (that's White Night to you), the model train is going to be lit up with an audio-visual show. And coolest of all, it will also be equipped with wireless headsets and become a silent disco. It will be like your morning commute, but with a lot more boogieing.

The Metro Tunnel excavation site at City Square will also be part of the White Night fun, with an array of LED panels and spheres lighting up the space. There will be haze machines to add to the atmosphere, and actors in hard hats and construction boots will put on a show. Maybe they'll get to have a bit of a boogie too.

Although it's a pain to have the city chewed up by Metro Tunnel construction for so long, public transport is your friend on White Night. Trains and trams will run all night (though you'll still need a Myki outside of the Free Tram Zone) to get you where you want to go.