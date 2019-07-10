Messina is bringing back its top 40 flavours for two days only

You scream, I scream, we all scream for ice cream!

Look, we get that we are in the deep of winter, but we've never let that get in the way of those cold licks. Messina is celebrating 11 years of special flavours by bringing the top 40 performers (out of 4000 special flavours) back to its cabinets for one weekend only. Over July 27 and 28, the entire cabinet at the Fitzroy store will be filled with the greatest hits flavours like the Robert Brownie Jr (chocolate gelato with chocolate brownie and chocolate fudge sauce), Fairy Bread (toast and butter gelato with hundreds and thousands), Red Velvet (cream cheese gelato and red velvet cake), Jon Snow (white chocolate gelato with dark chocolate mud cake and almond praline) and Montgomery's Gold Mine (chocolate gelato with chocolate-covered honeycomb).

Are you more of a traditionalist? Never fear, every other outpost will be scooping the usual roster of classics.

The Greatest Hits weekend will be running over the 27th and 28th of July at Messina's Fitzroy store.