Metallica is touring Australia in 2025: Melbourne dates, prices, presale and more

The rock legends are bringing their highly influential riffs Down Under next year

Ashleigh Hastings
Arts & Culture Editor
The four members of Metallica standing casually.
Photograph: Supplied
Metallica has been on one heck of a world tour since April 2023 and the hallowed heavy metal giants are showing no signs of slowing down. The record-breaking M72 World Tour has seen the band play to around three million fans, with the LA Times saying it’s “as tight and furious as Metallica has sounded in ages”. 

Well, it’s time for OG Aussie metal fans to get excited because the M72 World Tour is officially coming to Australia, including Melbourne. Better yet, it has been confirmed that the much-loved ‘snake pit’, which allows fans extremely close to the action, will make an appearance Down Under. Read on for everything you need to know about the tour. 

Metallica Melbourne tour dates in 2025

The tour will hit Melbourne next November, for a single show at Marvel Stadium on November 8. 

When do Melbourne Metallica tickets go on sale?

General sales are happening next Monday, November 4 at 12pm local time. You can find them over here

Presale details

There are so many presales that we need dot points to keep track. Here they are:

  • CommBank Yello Mastercard Presale (Perth/Melbourne): Wednesday, October 30 from 11am until Friday, November 1, 11am
  • Vodafone & One NZ Presale: Wednesday, October 30 from 11am until Friday, November 1, 11am
  • Live Nation Presale: Friday, November 1 from 12pm until Monday, November 4, 11am
  • Stadium Presale: Friday, November 1 from 12pm until Monday, November 4, 11am

How much will Metallica Melbourne tickets cost?

Details are still thin on the ground, however this is the wisdom from the Ticketmaster website: “Melbourne tickets start from $105.11 and will not exceed $750.00. A handling fee from $9.90 per order also applies.” Phew, what a wide range!

Supporting acts

Fellow legends Evanescence and Suicidal Tendencies will be supporting Metallica for all shows on this tour. 

Where else in Australia is Metallica playing?

Aside from Melbourne, Metallica is also playing in Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, Sydney and Auckland.

