After a frantic dash to nab tickets to the arena spectacular that is a Coldplay concert, it's finally almost time to watch the global superstars work their magic in Melbourne.

Due to sky-high demand, the ballad masters ended up adding extra shows, so Marvel Stadium will be abustle with Coldplay fans for four days, starting on Wednesday, October 30 through to Sunday, November 3.

Here's what we know so far about Coldplay’s Melbourne shows this week.

When is Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres Tour in Melbourne?

Coldplay will take to the stage at Marvel Stadium for their first Melbourne Music of the Spheres concert on Wednesday, October 30. They'll also perform on Thursday, October 31, Saturday, November 2 and Sunday, November 3.

How to get to the Coldplay Melbourne concerts

Marvel Stadium is right next door to Southern Cross Station, so public transport is by far the best option to get to the Coldplay Melbourne concert. Simply walk over the convenient footbridge to get from the platforms to the stadium entrance. For info on how to plan your public transport journey, head over here.

What time will Coldplay come on stage?

Gates open at approximately 5pm, while the music will kick off at 6.15pm, with Shone as the opening act. They'll be followed by Emmanuel Kelly at 6.45pm and Ayra Starr at 7.30pm. Coldplay are set to take to the stage at 8.45pm.

What can I bring to the Coldplay Melbourne show?

There are specific rules for what you can and can’t bring to Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres Tour in Melbourne. Here are the main things to remember.

You can bring:

Prams, pushers, eskies, bags and other belongings, however they must be able to fit safely under the patron’s seat without impeding access. Patrons are encouraged to travel without bags but, if a bag is necessary, it should be no larger than A4 size.



You can’t bring:

All the usuals, including glassware, banners larger than 1.6 metres, professional cameras, cans, laser pointers, confetti and more. Check out the full conditions of entry here. In good news, there is a complimentary cloaking service.

Are there any Coldplay tickets left?

This won’t come as a shock to anyone, but demand for Coldplay tickets has been through the roof, especially given it’s their first time touring Australia since 2016. The superstars added additional dates for both their Sydney and Melbourne stops. General allocation for all dates is currently exhausted, but you can join the waitlist for resale tickets over here.

What’s the full setlist for the Coldplay Music of the Spheres Tour?

The exact setlist for Coldplay’s Melbourne shows hasn’t been confirmed, but based on their recent shows in Ireland, we can expect the setlist to look a little like this:

Higher Power

Adventure of a Lifetime

Paradise

The Scientist

Ride On

Viva la Vida

Hymn for the Weekend

Don't Forget Me

In My Place

Yellow

Human Heart

People of the Pride

Clocks

WE PRAY

Infinity Sign

Something Just Like This

My Universe

A Sky Full of Stars

Sunrise

Sparks

The Jumbotron Song

Crazy World

Fix You

GOOD FEELiNGS

Feelslikeimfallinginlove

ALL MY LOVE

Who will be supporting Coldplay in Melbourne?

When you’re as big as Coldplay are, you don’t have one, nor two, but three opening acts. Look forward to Shone, Emmanuel Kelly, and Ayra Starr.

