Two Melbourne suburbs have made it onto this list of the trendiest summer destinations in Australia

If you're yet to book in your summer getaway, you're in luck. You can get ahead of the crowds at the next big thing in holiday hotspots, as Airbnb has unveiled a list of the hottest Aussie destinations trending right now. Forget the usual suspects like Noosa, the Gold Coast or Byron Bay – we're talking hidden gems and unexpected neighbourhoods. And excitingly, two inner Melbourne suburbs ranked high on the list.

Every so often, holiday rental platform Airbnb drops a seasonal list of the biggest travel trends, and given they’ve hosted more than 2 billion guests around the world, it’s usually worth paying attention. Their latest summer hot list has just landed, spotlighting the Aussie destinations with the biggest surge in search interest for summer check-ins compared to 2023, and here’s what the data has to say.

It’s a little patch of paradise called Jervis Bay that took out the top spot. Famed for its crystal-clear waters and blindingly white sands, it's located on the NSW South Coast – just a three-hour drive from Sydney – and ranked as Australia’s trendiest summer holiday spot in 2024. This coastal paradise is home to more than 90 kilometres of natural beaches where you can swim with whales, go stargazing and launch kayaks from what’s claimed to be the world’s whitest sand. Jervis Bay also made Airbnb’s global top ten list for trending summer destinations, joining hotspots in Brazil, Spain, England and Mexico.

As for Victorian spots, the inner-city Melbourne suburbs of Ascot Vale and Yarraville followed in second and third positions, offering the perfect base for exploring the city’s coolest bars and restaurants, world-class galleries and endless events. There's even plenty to do in these 'burbs themselves, too – Yarraville boasts the gorgeous Art Deco Sun Theatre cinema, as well as heaps of great eateries like Navi, and the buzzing Railway Hotel.

South Australia claimed more top ten entries than any other state or territory, with North Adelaide landing at number four, Tanunda in the Barossa Valley at number six, and Langhorne Creek in the Adelaide Hills at number eight. Spotting a trend here? Aussies are clearly loving the mix of coastal escapes, weekends in the wine country and stays on the city fringes. And let’s be real – this isn’t just a summer fling.

Here are the ten trendiest summer destinations in Australia right now:

Jervis Bay, NSW Ascot Vale, VIC Yarraville, VIC North Adelaide, SA Pokolbin, SA Tanunda, SA Sandstone Point, QLD Langhorne Creek, SA Bunbury, WA Freycinet, TAS

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Melbourne newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED: